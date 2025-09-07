CCTV Footage Exposes Custodial Torture at Peechi Police Station In Kerala

According to Ouseph, the dispute began when Dhineesh of Palakkad clashed with restaurant workers at Pattikad and later complained to police. Following this, the hotel manager, Ronny Johny, and driver, Libin Philip, were summoned to the station where Sub Inspector (SI) P. M. Ratheesh allegedly assaulted them. Ouseph further claimed that when his son, Paul Joseph, arrived, he was detained without justification.