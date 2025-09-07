CCTV Footage Exposes Custodial Torture at Peechi Police Station In Kerala

CCTV footage reveals Peechi police officers assaulting restaurant staff; businessman alleges extortion and cover-up.
Despite complaints, accused officer was promoted; RTI battle lasting over a year forced release of the video.
A fresh custodial torture case has resurfaced in Kerala after CCTV footage from Peechi police station, showing officers assaulting restaurant employees, became public on Sunday.
The footage relates to an incident on May 24, 2023, and was released by Thrissur-based businessman K. P. Ouseph, managing director of Laly’s Group, whose staff were allegedly beaten inside the station.
According to Ouseph, the dispute began when Dhineesh of Palakkad clashed with restaurant workers at Pattikad and later complained to police. Following this, the hotel manager, Ronny Johny, and driver, Libin Philip, were summoned to the station where Sub Inspector (SI) P. M. Ratheesh allegedly assaulted them. Ouseph further claimed that when his son, Paul Joseph, arrived, he was detained without justification.
Ouseph alleged that Ratheesh threatened to shut down his business and warned of filing fabricated charges under attempt to murder and POCSO, citing the presence of Dhineesh’s minor son at the restaurant. He said Civil Police Officer Mahesh and SI Jayesh also participated in the custodial violence.
The businessman claimed Ratheesh insisted on a settlement. Dhineesh allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh, of which he indicated ₹3 lakh would go to police officers. Ouseph said he paid the money, after which Dhineesh withdrew his complaint. Though Dhineesh was later arrested, he quickly secured bail as the bribe money was not recovered.
Despite Ouseph filing complaints with senior police officials, he alleged that no action was taken. Instead, SI Ratheesh was promoted to Circle Inspector within a month and currently serves at Kadavanthra station in Kochi.
Ouseph said he pursued the matter legally, filing RTI requests for the CCTV footage. Though initially rejected on grounds such as “women protection” and “Maoist reasons,” the Kerala State Right to Information Commission finally ordered the release of the footage in August 2024.
Ouseph also approached the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, but said no action followed despite multiple hearings. He further alleged that Ratheesh personally pressured him to withdraw the complaints. “Such a police officer should not continue in service. We want such officials to be dismissed,” he said.