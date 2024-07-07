Case Filed Against TMC’s Mahua Moitra Over Her 'Boss's Pyjamas' Remark On NCW Chief

The case was reportedly registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over alleged derogatory remarks against National Commission of Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on Sunday.
An FIR was registered in the case after the NCW had earlier lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.
Reportedly, Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit will now take the micro-blogging site--X handle details from the social media platform from which derogatory language was used against NCW chief Rekha Sharma.
Following, the case will be further investigated, police said.
Earlier, Mahua Moitra had commented on a video showing NCW chief Rekha Sharma’s arrival at the spot of Hathras tragedy, in which 121 people including children and women were killed in a stampede on July 2.
The video showed a man walking behind, holding an umbrella over NCW chief Rekha Sharma.
The video was shared on X, with a social media user questioning why NCW chief Rekha Sharma could not carry her own umbrella. To this, Mahua Moitra responded to the tweet, saying, "She (Rekha Sharma) is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas".