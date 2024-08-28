Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List

The reports stated that these industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.