Bulldozer Action Against Noida BJP Leader Who Threatened Woman In Viral Video: All You Need To Know

A bulldozer reached a Noida housing society complex on Monday to remove encroachment by Shrikant Tyagi who abused a woman on camera recently.

An argument broke out between alleged BJP Kisan Morcha member Shrikant Tyagi and a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida a few days ago. Tyagi wanted to plant some saplings but the woman objected to it citing a violation of rules.

The woman had asked Mr Tyagi to remove palm trees he had planted in the park area of the housing complex. He, however, claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media showing Tyagi abusing and assaulting the woman. Noida Phase 2 station in-charge Sujit Upadhyay was suspended for his negligence in the case.

Days after the incident, his supporters turned up at the housing complex, shouted slogans and asked for the address of the woman.

Noida MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma told reporters that they have questioned the police for how supporters of the politician managed to enter the housing complex and threatened the residents, even went to such length as to ask about the flat of the woman.

"I am ashamed to say this is our government. Find out how did these 15 men enter the residential complex," Mr Sharma said on the phone in front of reporters.

Who is Shrikant Tyagi?

Tyagi had claimed that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and had posted photos of him with senior BJP leaders. The BJP, however, has said he is not associated with them, distancing itself from him after his photos with top party leaders surfaced on social media.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY and Noida Police chief Alok Kumar Singh came to the Grand Omaxe residential complex and met with the residents. The District Magistrate said the Noida administration will attach Mr Tyagi's property as per the NDTV reports.

Mr Tyagi has since then been on the run and a search operation is on to catch him. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought his arrest. "NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman," the NCW tweeted.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to ensure fair and speedy investigation in the matter. NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman.

The NCW has said it has written to the police to provide police protection to the woman.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Khemchand Sharma also tweeted and thanked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for the "strict action" against the "abusive Shrikant Tyagi".

"Thanks to CM #YogiAdityanath's government for acting strictly against 'abusive' Shrikant Tyagi. His Illegal structures being razed now by noida administration. #ShrikantTyagi @myogiadityanath," Mr Sharma tweeted.