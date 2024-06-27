National

Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Admitted In Delhi Hospital; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Delhi For End Of Week

Hello, readers! Outlook India brings to you minute-by-minute updates of top events and developments through live blog in which focus today is on Delhi Court allowing 3-day custody to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, onset of Monsoon in several parts of India, 264th Rajya Sabha session to begin today.

Trisha Majumder
27 June 2024
Continuous Rains Submerge Swathes Of Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Showers

Breaking News LIVE: BJP Reacts To Reappointment Of Sam Pitroda As Chairman Of India Overseas Congress

The BJP on Wednesday shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, in which he had said the Congress will rehabilitate Sam Pitroda, as it took a swipe at the opposition party for reinstating Pitroda as its overseas wing chairman.

"As PM Modi anticipated, the Congress' sacking of Sam Pitroda was merely an election gimmick. He has now been reinstated as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, exposing the hypocrisy of the Congress party and its leaders," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on X.

Earlier in the day, the Congress reappointed US-based Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, weeks after he resigned from the post as his racial analogy to highlight India's diversity during the poll campaign put his party on the defensive.

Breaking News LIVE: Speaker Recognises Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, had officially been recognised as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from June 9.

This is the first time after a gap of 10 years that there will be a leader of opposition in the Lower House, as the Congress or other opposition parties did not have the 10 per cent members required to claim the post in the 16th and the 17th Lok Sabha.

Breaking News LIVE: INDIA Bloc On LS Speaker Election

The Opposition on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc constituents did not seek a division of votes in the Lok Sabha speaker's election as they wanted to give a "symbolic fight" and maintain a spirit of consensus and cooperation.

The Opposition had fielded Congress MP K Suresh as a joint candidate against NDA's choice Om Birla, who was eventually elected as Speaker for the second time in a row.

"INDIA parties exercised their democratic right and moved motions in support of Kodikunnil Suresh as Lok Sabha Speaker. Voice Vote was taken. Thereafter, INDIA parties could have insisted on division," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"They did not do so. This is because they wanted a spirit of consensus and cooperation to prevail, a spirit singularly lacking in the actions of the PM and the NDA," he added.

Breaking News LIVE: 'Lok Sabha Poll Results Show India Not 'Hindu Rashtra', Says Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Wednesday asserted the recent Lok Sabha poll results point to the fact that India is not a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Sen, who arrived in Kolkata from the US in the evening, also expressed displeasure over the “continuation” of putting people behind bars “without trial” even under the new dispensation.

"That India is not a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ only has been reflected in the election results," Sen told a Bengali news channel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

"We always hope to see a change after every election. Some of what happened earlier (during the BJP-led central government) like putting people behind bars without trial, and widening the gap between the rich and poor, are still continuing. That must stop,” he said.

Breaking News LIVE: Delhi To See Heavy Rainfall On June 29 & 30

The India Meteorological Department announced that light to moderate rain will occur in Delhi on June 29 and issued a yellow alert while moderate to heavy rain to happen on June 30 and issued an orange alert in the city for the day.

Accoridng to Hindustan Times report, the weather agency said monsoon is coming to most of northwest India in the next few days, but they didn't say when it will reach Delhi. This means it won't arrive on its usual date of June 27.

Breaking News LIVE: BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To AIIMS Delhi 

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS here late on Wednesday night.

"He is stable and under observation," PTI reported.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister has been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is learnt to being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

However, there was no immediate clarity on his ailment.

Top Headlines From June 26

Breaking News, June 27, LIVE: What's In Focus Today

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at the top events and developments in focus today:

  • Weather updates,

  • Arvind Kejriwal's bail issue,

  • Sam Pitroda appointed as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

  • Parliament session updates

  • and much more

