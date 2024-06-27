Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CID has filed a chargesheet against BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and three others in connection with a POCSO case against him. The BJP leader has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Bengaluru.
As per a report by Live Law and The Indian Express, the chargesheet against Yediyurappa has been filed before the Special POCSO Court.
"The chargesheet is filed under provisions of POCSO and the Indian Penal Code against four accused including Yediyurappa," stated Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Naik.
In February, the mother of the 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with the police and accused the BJP leader of sexually assaulting her daughter during a meeting at his residence.
On March 14, a police case was registered against Yediyurappa and was then transferred to the state's Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.
As per The Indian Express, the BJP leader has been charged under section eight of the POCSO act and section 354A (sexual harassment); section 204 (destruction of evidence) and section 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of the IPC.
This chargesheet against Yediyurappa comes a day before his bail hearing in the Karnataka High Court.
Yediyurappa had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail at the same time the minor's family filed a plea with the court regarding the pace of the CID investigation. Both cases are expected to be taken up on Friday - June 28.