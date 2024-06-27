National

Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa

In February, the mother of the 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with the police and accused the BJP leader of sexually assaulting her daughter during a meeting at his residence.

Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
info_icon

Karnataka CID has filed a chargesheet against BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and three others in connection with a POCSO case against him. The BJP leader has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Bengaluru.

As per a report by Live Law and The Indian Express, the chargesheet against Yediyurappa has been filed before the Special POCSO Court.

"The chargesheet is filed under provisions of POCSO and the Indian Penal Code against four accused including Yediyurappa," stated Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Naik.

In February, the mother of the 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with the police and accused the BJP leader of sexually assaulting her daughter during a meeting at his residence.

On March 14, a police case was registered against Yediyurappa and was then transferred to the state's Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

BS Yeddiyurappa - null
Karnataka HC Asks Police Not To Arrest BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per The Indian Express, the BJP leader has been charged under section eight of the POCSO act and section 354A (sexual harassment); section 204 (destruction of evidence) and section 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of the IPC.

This chargesheet against Yediyurappa comes a day before his bail hearing in the Karnataka High Court.

Yediyurappa had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail at the same time the minor's family filed a plea with the court regarding the pace of the CID investigation. Both cases are expected to be taken up on Friday - June 28.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Anurag Thakur to initiate discussion on Motion of Thanks in LS, PM's reply likely on Jul 2
  2. Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
  3. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; PM Likely To Speak In LS On July 2
  4. Heat Stroke Relief: Ice Bath Technique at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
  5. Assagao House Demolition: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Affected Family, Orders High-Level Probe | Details
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Excited For Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer? Dive Into These Sci-Fi Movies Before That
  2. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Reneé Rapp Rock The Stage With Some Great Performances
  3. 'Despicable Me 4': Joey King, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy And Others Charm The Shutterbugs With Quirky Pics In Paris
  4. Lisa Kudrow Is Rewatching 'Friends' For Late Matthew Perry: Celebrating How Hilarious He Was
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  3. Goergia 2-0 Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Draws Inspiration From Cristiano Ronaldo
  4. T20 World Cup In Guyana: Bhojpuri Nights, Hindu Temples, Thriving Economy - Pure Indian Vibes
  5. Ajinkya Rahane: Former India Captain Rejoins Leicestershire For One-Day Cup
World News
  1. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  2. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  3. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
  4. Kenya Protests: Despite President's U-Turn On Tax Hike, Protestors Chant 'Ruto Must Go'
  5. Iran Is Choosing A New President: All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; PM Likely To Speak In LS On July 2