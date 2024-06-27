International

China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why

The CCP's "serious violations of discipline" statement is often seen as a euphemism for corruption. In the past year, China has been working towards seeding out corruption within the party and the assembly.

AP
China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why Photo: AP
info_icon

As China continues to purge out corruption from its Communist Party, the government has announced the expulsion of former defence ministers Li Shangu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe. As per news agency Xinhua, the two military officials have been expelled over "serious violations of discipline".

The CCP's statement of "serious violations of discipline" are often seen as a euphemism for corruption. In the past year, China has been working towards seeding out corruption within the party and the assembly.

In October 2023, Li Shangfu was removed from the post of defence minister without any explanation from the Xi Jinping government. Li has been missing from the public eye for at least a month before he was ousted from his post.

However, amid Li's disappearance, reports of the official being investigated for corruption had also started to surface.

Thursday's announcement of Shangfu's expulsion are the first official confirmation from the Communist party regarding the corruption allegations against the former defence minister.

As per Xinhua, Li was suspected of receiving "huge sums of money" in bribes and has also been accused of brining others. As per an investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption cell, the former defence minister "did not fulfill political responsibilities" and "sought personnel benefits for himself and others".

"As a senior leading cadre of the party and the army, Li Shangfu betrayed his original mission ... betrayed the trust of the Party Central Committee and Central Military Commission... and caused great damage to the party cause and national defence," the report stated.

Wei Fenghe, on the other hand, had disappeared from public eye in March 2023 after he was replaced during a cabinet reshuffle. The report stated that Fenghe also "accepted a huge amount of money and valuables" in bribes and "helped others gain improper benefits in personnel arrangements".

China has carried out a major purge of its top military officials and diplomats since 2023. It began with the removal of foreign minister Qin Gang, who served for only seven months.

Following Gang's replacement, Shangfu disappeared and the communist government also  removed around eleven PLA generals and a handful of aerospace defence industry executives from the national assembly.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  3. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
  4. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
  5. Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks In LS, PM's Reply Likely On Jul 2
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Will Be Remembered Long After We Are All Gone: Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates The Team With A Heartfelt Note
  2. Alia Bhatt Calls Motherhood 'Magical': Every Day Is A Discovery And A New Layer To Your Life
  3. Letitia Wright Indicates ‘Black Panther’ Has ‘Lot Coming Up’ On Marvel Cinematic Universe
  4. ‘Anupamaa’: Life Lessons We Learned From Rupali Ganguly’s Show
  5. Shantanu Maheshwari Talks About What Connects Him Most To Love Stories
Sports News
  1. F1 Austrian GP 2024 Preview: Lando Norris Hopes To Maintain Max Verstappen Pressure
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  3. India Vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield - Latest Guyana Weather Update
  4. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu Sets Sights On Elegant 90kg+ Snatch Lift
  5. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
World News
  1. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  2. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
  3. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  4. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  5. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case