Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case

Karnataka: The expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna’s explicit videos showing him sexually assaulting women had gone viral ahead of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

PTI
The expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
Karnataka Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of rape accused and expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna. He is accused in a sexual assault case along with his father, HD Revanna.

Earlier, Prajwal Revanna was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse against several women, by a team of Karnataka Police at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport .

Expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna | - PTI
Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of JDS Worker

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Special Bengaluru Court rejected the bail plea of Prajwal Revanna, who is currently held in custody by a Special Investigation Team, which was set up to investigate allegations of his involvement in sex crimes.

Earlier, just ahead of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, explicit videos purpotedly showing him sexually assaulting women had emerged.

Revanna was arrested on May 31 soon after he returned from Germany where he had escaped after an investigation about the alleged sexual abuse by him was taken up by the Karnataka police.

The JDS also suspended him from the party after these cases were filed against him.

SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his house for spot inspection. | - X/@iPrajwalRevanna
Prajwal Revanna Taken To His House For Spot Inspection

BY PTI

Meanwhile, Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, has also been arrested on charges of sexually abusing multiple women, according to police.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a party worker recently, under various sections of the IPC including “unnatural offences.”

Both Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna are grandchildren of JDS leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

