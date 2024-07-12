Breaking News July 12 LIVE: Biden Slams Trump Over 'NATO Commitment'; Anant-Radhika's Wedding Today

US President Joe Biden | AP

Breaking News July 12 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates, right to the minute, from across the world, of news that matters to you the most. Today, a whole range of events are taking place. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a plea filed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the ED. Meanwhile, the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will also be taking place in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Jul 2024, 08:08:18 am IST Mumbai News LIVE: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Heavy Rainfall | VISUALS Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall this morning, with vehicles moving slow due to the low visibility from the rains. | WATCH #WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from P D'Mello Road. pic.twitter.com/0riEonQvrA — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

12 Jul 2024, 07:52:16 am IST Nepal News LIVE: Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses On Madan-Ashrit Highway A landslide swept two buses carrying about 63 passengers, on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal into the Trishuli River, this morning. “As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer (Chitwan), told news agency ANI.

12 Jul 2024, 07:49:31 am IST Delhi News LIVE: Repair Work Underway At Munak Canal Repair works on the barrage of North Delhi's Munak Canal is underway after it broke and water entered the nearby residential areas.

12 Jul 2024, 07:24:49 am IST India News LIVE: Anant Ambani To Tie The Knot With Radhika Merchant Today Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony today. The wedding will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra. From Kim Kardashian to Boris John, here is a full list of the guests invited to the wedding. | READ HERE

12 Jul 2024, 07:22:17 am IST World News LIVE: Biden Slams Trump Over 'No Commitment To NATO' Amid the mounting pressure to withdraw from the US Presidential race, Joe Biden held a press conference on Friday. He slammed Donald Trump, saying that his presumptive GOP opponent has "no commitment to NATO".