National

Breaking News July 12 LIVE: Biden Slams Trump Over 'NATO Commitment'; Anant-Radhika's Wedding Today

Breaking News July 12 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog, where we bring you up-to-the-minute updates on national, international and all that matters to you from across the world. From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Supreme Court verdict over his arrest by ED to the great Indian wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, get real-time updates on all that's happening.

O
Outlook Web Desk
12 July 2024
12 July 2024
US President Joe Biden | AP
Breaking News July 12 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates, right to the minute, from across the world, of news that matters to you the most. Today, a whole range of events are taking place. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a plea filed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the ED. Meanwhile, the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will also be taking place in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai News LIVE: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Heavy Rainfall | VISUALS

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall this morning, with vehicles moving slow due to the low visibility from the rains. | WATCH

Nepal News LIVE: Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses On Madan-Ashrit Highway  

A landslide swept two buses carrying about 63 passengers, on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal into the Trishuli River, this morning.

“As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer (Chitwan), told news agency ANI.

Delhi News LIVE: Repair Work Underway At Munak Canal

Repair works on the barrage of North Delhi's Munak Canal is underway after it broke and water entered the nearby residential areas.

India News LIVE: Anant Ambani To Tie The Knot With Radhika Merchant Today

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony today. The wedding will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra.

From Kim Kardashian to Boris John, here is a full list of the guests invited to the wedding. | READ HERE

World News LIVE: Biden Slams Trump Over 'No Commitment To NATO'

Amid the mounting pressure to withdraw from the US Presidential race, Joe Biden held a press conference on Friday. He slammed Donald Trump, saying that his presumptive GOP opponent has "no commitment to NATO".

Breaking News LIVE: In Case You Missed, Top Headlines From July 11

In case you missed it, here are the top headlines from Thursday, July 11 for you:

Breaking News July 12 LIVE: What's In Focus Today

Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog, where we bring you real-time updates on issues from across the globe. Here are some top matters in focus today:

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Supreme Court verdict

  • NEET UG paper leak controversy

  • Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

  • Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

  • Weather updates

  • NATO Summit

  • and more

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Highlights: England Women Beat New Zealand By Six Wickets; Seal The Series
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  2. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  3. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
  4. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
  5. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  3. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  4. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 12 LIVE: Biden Slams Trump Over 'NATO Commitment'; Anant-Radhika's Wedding Today
  2. Whispering Hope: The Real-Life Stories Behind Chevittorma
  3. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mumbaikars To Face Traffic Woes Till July 15, WFH For BKC Employees | Details
  4. J&K: Woman Kills Twin Babies In Poonch After Husband Denies Paternity
  5. In Delhi's Bastis, Women Feel The Heat Of Climate Change
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts
  2. The Age Of Cli-Fi: Has Bollywood Done Justice To Climate Change?
  3. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  4. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  5. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
US News
  1. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  3. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  4. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  5. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
World News
  1. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  3. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  4. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  5. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18