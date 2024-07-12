Breaking News July 12 LIVE: Biden Slams Trump Over 'NATO Commitment'; Anant-Radhika's Wedding Today

Mumbai News LIVE: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Heavy Rainfall | VISUALS
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall this morning, with vehicles moving slow due to the low visibility from the rains. | WATCH
Nepal News LIVE: Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses On Madan-Ashrit Highway
A landslide swept two buses carrying about 63 passengers, on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal into the Trishuli River, this morning.
“As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer (Chitwan), told news agency ANI.
Delhi News LIVE: Repair Work Underway At Munak Canal
Repair works on the barrage of North Delhi's Munak Canal is underway after it broke and water entered the nearby residential areas.
India News LIVE: Anant Ambani To Tie The Knot With Radhika Merchant Today
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony today. The wedding will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra.
From Kim Kardashian to Boris John, here is a full list of the guests invited to the wedding. | READ HERE
World News LIVE: Biden Slams Trump Over 'No Commitment To NATO'
Amid the mounting pressure to withdraw from the US Presidential race, Joe Biden held a press conference on Friday. He slammed Donald Trump, saying that his presumptive GOP opponent has "no commitment to NATO".
Breaking News July 12 LIVE: What's In Focus Today
Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog, where we bring you real-time updates on issues from across the globe. Here are some top matters in focus today:
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Supreme Court verdict
NEET UG paper leak controversy
Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding
Weather updates
NATO Summit
and more