Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, 4 Others Booked In 'Attempt To Murder' Case

Andhra Pradesh police registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials.
The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju, an official said on Friday.
Other than Reddy, the two senior IPS officers who have been booked are Sunik Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu and retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, the official said.
Paul and Prabhavati have reportedly been superannuated.
"Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former CM and others," the official told news agency PTI. Raju also alleged that he was subjected to "custodial torture".
The five accused persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465 and 506 read with 34. Notably, IPC was invoked by the police as the case is three years old. It was booked at the Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.
Raju's 2021 arrest case only came to be known in Andhra Pradesh when he lodged a complaint against the former Chief Minister and other officials on June 11.
The TDP leader accused Reddy and the other officials of "plotting a criminal conspiracy" against him.
The 62-year-old leader, in his complaint, also alleged that those senior IPS officer, police officer Vijay Paul and the government doctor were a part of that conspiracy.
Arrested in May 2021 in the middle of Covid-19 pandemic's second wave, Raju said, ""A false case was registered against me by the CBCID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process, I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night."
Notably, at the time of Raju's arrest, Sunil Kumar was heading the CID, Sitaramanjaneyulu was the head of Intelligence wing and Paul was ASP CID and Reddy was Andhra's CM.
(With PTI inputs)