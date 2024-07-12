National

SpiceJet Staffer Slap Row: Woman Stopped Despite Entry Pass, CISF Officer's Inappropriate Language | Top Points

As per the viral CCTV footage, the CISF officer was seen speaking to the SpiceJet employee before she suddenly moved two steps towards him and then delivered a slap on his face. According to the airline, the woman, identified as Anuradha Rani, was subject to inappropriate language and the CISF officer even asked her to 'come and meet him after his duty hours at his home'.

Female employee of Spicejet Airlines slapped CISF officer at Jaipur Airport on Thursday
As a video making rounds on social media on Friday showed a SpiceJet staff member slapping a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at Tahasthan's Jaipur Airport during an argument over security screening, police yesterday nabbed the woman accused of assault.

On the contrary, in support of their own employee, SpiceJet Airlines approached the police calling the incident a "serious case of sexual harassment".

SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment

SpiceJet woman employee slaps CISF officer: Top points

Woman stopped at gate: As per reports, an argument took place between the CISF officer and Rani when she was entering the airport along with other staff through the vehicle gate around 4:40 am. She was stopped from entering despite having a valid BCAS-issued airport entry pass.

Reportedly, she was asked to wait for screening and frisking at the nearby entrance for the airline crew as there was no female CISF personnel available at that time.

Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped': CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Suspended, Arrested | Details

As per the viral CCTV footage, the CISF officer was then seen speaking to the woman before she suddenly moved two steps towards him and then delivered a slap on his face.

Kangana Slap Row: Farmer Outfits Take Out March In Support Of CISF Woman Constable

Case of assault registered: Based on a complaint by Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad, police registered a case of assault against Anuradha Rani under sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Inquiry underway: According to the CISF officials, a thorough inquiry is being conducted into the incident after CCTV footage showed that the woman hit the uniformed official "despite no provocation".

'Take Up Yoga Or Meditation, Else...': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Reacts To People Supporting CISF Constable Who Slapped Her

Allegation of sexual harassment: The airline has approached the local police claiming that their employee was subject to inappropriate language and the CISF officer even asked her to "come and meet him after his duty hours at his home".

SpiceJet's statement: The airline in it's official statement, said "While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India's civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home."

"We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

