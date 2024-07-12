National

SpiceJet Staffer Slap Row: Woman Stopped Despite Entry Pass, CISF Officer's Inappropriate Language | Top Points

As per the viral CCTV footage, the CISF officer was seen speaking to the SpiceJet employee before she suddenly moved two steps towards him and then delivered a slap on his face. According to the airline, the woman, identified as Anuradha Rani, was subject to inappropriate language and the CISF officer even asked her to 'come and meet him after his duty hours at his home'.