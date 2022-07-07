Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
BMC Prohibits People From Visiting Beaches On Heavy Rainfall Warning Days Except Morning Hours

Rains continued to lash the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, delaying local train services on the Central Railway route following a wall collapse on a track.

BMC issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches Shutterstock

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:40 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the IMD has given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall.

It, however, said that the beaches will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days. This step was taken to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea, an official said.

"It is hereby directed that during the period of orange and red alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6 am to 10 am only," the order issued by municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated.

Necessary instructions should be placed on all such beaches to inform the people of these restrictions immediately, it added. The official said that the order has been issued in the wake of the heavy rainfall prediction and in order to prevent the incidents of drowning incidents.

The civic officials should involve the police department, the fire brigade department's life guards and the BMC in the maintenance of the beach aware about it.

The IMD had earlier forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely at isolated places during the day. It had also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official said.

(With PTI inputs)

