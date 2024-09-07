National

Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States

In recent times, several factory workers across states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengal, and other states have faced serious consequences of technical glitches and a lack of adequate safety measures.

Factory blast at Himachal Pradeshs Shimla
Factory blast at Himachal Pradesh's Shimla Photo: PTI
Adding to the increasing number of cases of factory-related mishaps across states in the country, three people have been injured in a blast at a factory in Jharmajri village in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi-Barotiwala industrial area, officials said on Friday.

Injured persons of the factory blast being treated at a hospital. - PTI
Telangana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured After Blast At Glass Factory In Ranga Reddy; CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives

BY Outlook Web Desk

What happened in Himachal factory?

The incident took place at the Wipro Enterprises factory on Thursday when Sunil Thakur, Rajiv, and a trainee sustained burn injuries. According to Rajiv, the blast occurred due to a reaction while they were preparing a mixture for shaving cream.

Following the news of the protest and blast, Harbans Rana, General Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Federation, visited the site and spoke to the injured workers.

The company assured of conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. "Based on the incident report, we will decide on the next steps," the statement added. Police were unaware of the incident until Rana filed a complaint with the Baddi police.

Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast | - representative image
Nagpur Factory Blast: Death Toll In Explosives Factory Rises To Eight

BY PTI

'Negligence, lack of safety equipment': Workers' allegations

Protesting against the management's indifferent attitude towards their welfare and over the lack of safety equipment, workers on Friday halted work and shouted slogans at the factory gate.

The workers alleged that basic safety equipment, such as gloves, was not provided, and called for safety measures to be enforced.The Wipro Enterprises, however, have refuted these allegations.

"Our primary focus always has been the safety and well-being of all personnel engaged with us. We have strong safety processes and this incident is unfortunate," a statement issued by the company said.

"At the time of the incident, we rushed the operator to ESI Hospital Katha and then PGI Chandigarh. We are actively overseeing all medical care and ensuring that necessary treatments are provided," it said.

Firefighters dousing the flame at the pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh - X/ @umasudhir
Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: 17 Dead, 33 Injured, CM Naidu Visits Hospital; Ex-Gratia Announced

BY Outlook Web Desk

Worker's plight continues: Recent factory blasts

Andhra Pradesh pharma fire: 17 Dead, 40 Injured

At least 17 people died while 33 others sustained injuries in a massive blaze and explosion that ripped through the pharma unit of Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd. in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram recently. The incident reportedly took place during lunchtime.

From the workers' skin ripped and peeling off to bodies soaked in blood- several harrowing scenes have surfaced since the lunchtime mishap took place on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu later revealed that a powerful vapour cloud explosion caused the fire at a pharma unit in Atchutapuram, which claimed the lives of 17 persons and injured around 40 others.

He said that there was a clear failure in following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd, adding that the chemical involved in the incident was an explosive one.

Pharma factory blast in Gujarat (Image for Representation) - null
Gujarat: Three Workers Killed, One Injured In Pharma Factory Blast

BY Outlook Web Desk

West Bengal: 8 injured after electric transformer explosion at factory

Recently, eight people were injured after an explosion took place at a sponge iron factory in West Bengal's Bankura district. The blast happened in an electric transformer in the factory, located in Barjora.

The eight injured were admitted to a hospital nearby for medical attention. The locals informed that two of the injured received critical burn injuries in the accident, but their conditions were stable.

Gujarat factory: Father, son among 3 killed after getting stuck in machine

Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed in an accident at a China clay manufacturing factory near Bhuj in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The accident occurred at Shri Hari Minerals located near Dhaneti village of Bhuj taluka.

Factory owner Govind Chamaria, his son Akshar, and Chamaria’s partner Prakash Vagani died after getting trapped in a China clay machine.

The child fell into the machine that used to pulverise China clay while playing. His father rushed to save him but he also got trapped in the machine. Prakash too got stuck in the machine when he tried to pull out the father-son duo.

Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion - ANI
Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi

BY Outlook Web Desk

Telangana: 5 dead, 10 injured after blast at glass factory

At least five persons were killed and ten others injured after a blast in a glass factory in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district recently.The injured persons were rushed to hospitals for treatment while of them was in a serious condition.

The blast took place at the Shadnagar factory which officials believed was caused due to overheating of furnace.

The impact of the blast was so massive that some people were even thrown around. It was noted that some 100 people were present in the factory, but the impact was felt up to 20-30 metres.

