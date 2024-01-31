National

Gujarat: Three Workers Killed, One Injured In Pharma Factory Blast

Three workers were killed and one was injured on Wednesday in a blast at a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district.

Outlook Web Desk

January 31, 2024

Pharma factory blast in Gujarat (Image for Representation)

Three workers were killed and one was injured on Wednesday in a blast at a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district, as reported PTI, citing police. The cause of the incident is not known yet.

Industrial accidents continue to pose significant risks, claiming hundreds of lives and causing permanent disabilities each year.

According to data from the global workers' union, IndustriAll, sectors like manufacturing, chemicals, and construction consistently report the highest fatality rates in India.

