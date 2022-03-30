Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP Wants To Kill Kejriwal After Poll Defeat In Punjab: Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's comments came while addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) during which CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the protesters.

BJP Wants To Kill Kejriwal After Poll Defeat In Punjab: Deputy CM Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 5:22 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to "kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection.

He was addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during which CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the protesters.

Related stories

BJP Scared Of AAP's Rising Footprints: Manish Sisodia

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia alleged.

He said the "life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

The activists of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines here, demanding an apology from him for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits, with the AAP alleging vandalism during the demonstration. 

Tags

National BJP Government Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Delhi CM BJP BJP Delhi CM BJP Delhi BJP Delhi Delhi Deputy CM CCTV Cameras
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 