BJP To Decide Odisha CM Pick In Key Meet Today, Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Chief Minister On June 12

With preparations in full swing for the oath taking ceremonies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on June 12, the Bharatiya Janta Party is yet to announce its pick for the state chief minister. Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu is all set to be sworn in as the Andhra Chief Minister on Wednesday.
Ahead of the much anticipated swearing in ceremonies, BJP, which won over Odisha with a landslide victory, is yet to reveal their pick for the post of Chief Minister.
BJP Likely To Reveal Odisha CM Pick After Key Meeting Today
The BJP's Odisha wing has called for a meeting today at 4:30 PM. During his key meeting, the candidate for the Odisha Chief Minister is expected to be decided.
Ahead of the union government's swearing-in ceremony, the top three candidates for the post of Odisha CM were rumoured to be - Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram or Ashwini Vaishnaw. However, with all three assuming Cabinet roles, the ruling party is expected to announce a name soon.
After commencing his third term as Prime Minister, BJP leader Modi appointed Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav to oversee the selection of the new Odisha CM. The oath taking ceremony for the Odisha CM is also set for Wednesday with PM Modi in attendance.
BJP will be forming its first ever government in the state after it emerged victorious with a landslide victory in the Odisha assembly polls. With BJP's victory, the 24-year rule of former CM Naveen Patnaik and the Biju Janata Dal came to an end.
Apart from the clean sweep in the Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP also won 20 of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. The last remaining seat went to the Indian National Congress.
Naidu Returns To Andhra CM Post, To Take Oath On June 12
Amid the anticipation for the Odisha CM pick, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take charge as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu's oath taking ceremony will take place at Kesarapalle IT Park, near Gannavaram Airport. The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at 11:27 AM on June 12.
Along with leaders from the Telugu Desam Party and JanaSena Party, leaders from the Bharatiya Janta Party and three time Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance at the oath taking ceremony.