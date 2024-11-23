National

BJP Takes Maharashtra, JMM Retains Jharkhand; Vow To Warrant for Netanyahu And Other Stories | November 23 News Wrap

BJP Takes Maharashtra, JMM Retains Jharkhand; Vow To Warrant for Netanyahu And Other Stories | November 23 News Wrap

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Maharashtra Eknath Shinde JMM Hemant Soren
BJP Takes Maharashtra, JMM Retains Jharkhand; Vow To Warrant for Netanyahu And Other Stories | November 23 News Wrap Photo: PTI
info_icon

Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly polls election results out. Mahayuti in Maharashtra, JMM in Jharkhand. By poll Election gives TMC win in Bengal, For Karnataka all 3 in favor of Congress.

Meanwhile, Global Tensions Rise as ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Many Countries Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant.

Here's a look at the top stories for November 23-

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti to all set to for Government, Big win for BJP and it's alliance

In Maharashtra, the key battle for the assembly is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Jharkhand Election Results 2024

Jharkhand Rejects Divisive Politics Despite Election Ads Peddling Hate. The Election Commission had noted the objectionable ads on BJP social media handles and affiliated pages depicting Muslims as ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ and leaders of rival parties as ‘anti-Hindu/Adivasi’ in Jharkhand.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Bypoll Election Results

The counting of assembly seat bypolls were held across 14 states in two phases in November and two parliamentary bypoll seats in Kerala and Maharashtra are underway today.Congress' Priyanka Gandhi who made her electoral debut with Wayanad candidacy, is leading with a comfortable margin.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days

The Manipur government announced extension of mobile internet suspension for two more days across seven districts in the state.

The suspension, was first implemented on November 16 for two days amid rising violence.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant

Italy has joined the conversation. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the Group of Seven nations would discuss the potential response to the ICC’s arrest warrants. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson affirmed that the UK’s commitment to both domestic and international law. Meanwhile, Europe’s response has been mixed.

READ FULL STORY HERE

SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma became the first-ever batter to score three consecutive centuries in T20 cricket. The 22-year-old achieved the feat during Hyderabad's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 opener against Meghalaya at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot on Saturday.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of India Internationals In Uncapped Category
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Mohammed Shami Gets Nehal Wadhera But Concedes 46 In 4 Overs
  4. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  5. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Shers Strike Back With Novoselec's Goal, Hope Alive
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  2. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  3. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  4. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  5. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Takes Maharashtra, JMM Retains Jharkhand; Vow To Warrant for Netanyahu And Other Stories | November 23 News Wrap
  2. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti Safe Hai! Shinde, Fadanvis And Ajit Pawar Win Big
  3. Mahayuti's Big Win In Maharashtra Elections 'In Line With Expectations'
  4. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal
  5. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Win 30 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
Entertainment News
  1. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  2. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  4. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  5. Marching In The Dark, Silently
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Set To Retain Power As MVA Trails | Full List Of Winners
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: TMC Wins Big In Bengal; Congress Wins All 3 In Karnataka | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign