Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly polls election results out. Mahayuti in Maharashtra, JMM in Jharkhand. By poll Election gives TMC win in Bengal, For Karnataka all 3 in favor of Congress.
Meanwhile, Global Tensions Rise as ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Many Countries Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant.
Here's a look at the top stories for November 23-
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti to all set to for Government, Big win for BJP and it's alliance
In Maharashtra, the key battle for the assembly is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.
Jharkhand Election Results 2024
Jharkhand Rejects Divisive Politics Despite Election Ads Peddling Hate. The Election Commission had noted the objectionable ads on BJP social media handles and affiliated pages depicting Muslims as ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ and leaders of rival parties as ‘anti-Hindu/Adivasi’ in Jharkhand.
Bypoll Election Results
The counting of assembly seat bypolls were held across 14 states in two phases in November and two parliamentary bypoll seats in Kerala and Maharashtra are underway today.Congress' Priyanka Gandhi who made her electoral debut with Wayanad candidacy, is leading with a comfortable margin.
Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
The Manipur government announced extension of mobile internet suspension for two more days across seven districts in the state.
The suspension, was first implemented on November 16 for two days amid rising violence.
Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
Italy has joined the conversation. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the Group of Seven nations would discuss the potential response to the ICC’s arrest warrants. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson affirmed that the UK’s commitment to both domestic and international law. Meanwhile, Europe’s response has been mixed.
SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
Indian cricketer Tilak Varma became the first-ever batter to score three consecutive centuries in T20 cricket. The 22-year-old achieved the feat during Hyderabad's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 opener against Meghalaya at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot on Saturday.