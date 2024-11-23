Poll Campaigns Hit New Low In India With Election Ads Peddling Hate

During an election rally on April 21 in Banswara, Rajasthan, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticised for alleging that if the Opposition led by the Congress came to power, they would give the hard-earned money of Indians to “infiltrators” and “those who have many children”. The narrative was replicated in states where the BJP was not in power. In Karnataka, which the Congress wrested back from the BJP in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections, communal identity politics remained the BJP’s central poll pitch. There too, a video vilifying Congress and Muslims was posted by the party’s Karnataka wing on social media, leading to similar outrage. The video was eventually taken down after intervention from the Supreme Court based on multiple complaints by BJP’s rivals, but voting had concluded by then. Just like the ad in Jharkhand, the Karnataka ad depicted the Muslim population in derogatory light and implied that the Congress was working to benefit one community alone by siphoning public money into Muslim organisations and aid, while projecting the BJP as the saviour of Hindus. In fact, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at least three such videos put out by the BJP depicted Muslims as ‘infiltrators’ and people who ‘snatch’ the resources of others.