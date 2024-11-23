Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days

The Manipur government on Saturday announced extension of mobile internet suspension for two more days across seven districts in the state.
The suspension, according to reports, was first implemented on November 16 for two days amid rising violence. The government says the clampdown is intended at preventing anti-social elements from disseminating content that could exacerbate law and order issues. The suspension has been extended multiple times since then.
“After reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, the state government has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi for another two days in the public interest,” PTI has quoted an order issued by the Home Department as saying, reported PTI.
The initial suspension followed a surge in violence in the state that was triggered by the discovery of the bodies of three women and three children.
While broadband internet services were restored on November 19 to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices, the suspension of mobile internet services remains in effect for now, as per the reports.