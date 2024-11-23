International

Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant

Vowing to comply with the ICC’s decision, several nations have already taken firm stances.

Global Tensions Rise As ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu Photo: Representative Image
The international community is on edge as countries weigh their response to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Issued on November 21, the warrants accuse the Israeli leaders of war crimes. It has sparked widespread diplomatic and legal debates.

As per reports, Italy has also joined the conversation. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the Group of Seven nations would discuss the potential response to the ICC’s arrest warrants.

This followed remarks from her defense minister, who stated that Italy would be obligated to detain Netanyahu if he visits the country. Meloni confirmed the issue would be included in the upcoming agenda of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Fiuggi, near Rome, next week.

Vowing to comply with the ICC’s decision, several nations have already taken firm stances. For instance, the United Kingdom has indicated a potential willingness to enforce the arrest warrants if Netanyahu visits the country.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson affirmed that the UK’s commitment to both domestic and international law, stating, “The UK will always comply with its legal obligations as set out by domestic law and indeed international law", reported AFP.

Meanwhile, Europe’s response has been mixed. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has insisted that the ICC’s decision must be respected, but European nations have yet to reach a consensus on whether they would adhere to the ruling. France remains cautious. Although it acknowledged the ICC’s decision, yet it refrained from confirming any action.

Nations are divided within Europe. As a party to the Rome Statute, Austria acknowledged its legal obligation to enforce the arrest warrants despite deeming the decision “incomprehensible and ludicrous”.

However, Germany reaffirmed its support for the ICC and its historical role in promoting international justice, as per reports. South Africa welcomed the warrants and called it a crucial step for justice and accountability in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We call on the global community to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for human rights violations,” read a government statement. READ | World Reacts In the Middle East, reactions have been more pointed.

Iran condemned the ICC’s decision. It predicted the warrants would lead to Israel’s political isolation. The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the warrants as “the end and political death” of Israel. He claimed that Israeli officials would no longer be able to travel internationally, as per AL Jazeera.

The ICC’s actions have not gone unnoticed by human rights organizations. Groups like Human Rights Watch have praised the warrants and described it as a significant breakthrough in international law and a step toward greater accountability for human rights violations.

