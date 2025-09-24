BJP Slams Congress Over Bihar CWC Meet, Says NDA Will Retain Mandate

BJP claimed Congress held its CWC meet in Bihar after 85 years to sideline allies and bargain for more seats, while dismissing RJD’s past as one of “fear, loot, and corruption.”
Ravi Shankar Prasad said the NDA will win again, arguing people remember Bihar’s RJD-era crimes and corruption.
Congress chief Kharge countered, accusing BJP of communal polarisation, corruption, and internal NDA strife, while calling Nitish Kumar “mentally retired.”
The BJP has claimed that the Congress convened its CWC meeting in Bihar as a bid to take the “driving seat” from its allies and that, despite this, the people of Bihar will give yet another mandate to the NDA because they have seen the RJD's rule of "fear, kidnapping and corruption" under Alu Prasad.
According to BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Congress, which held its CWC meeting in Bihar after an 85-year break, will have to explain why it stayed "silent" during the RJD's rule when people were being abducted, public funds were being embezzled in scams, and the entire state was experiencing caste-based massacres.
"Their CWC meeting in Patna is purely motivated by political gains. They felt that they can take the driving seat and demand more seats (from RJD) to contest assembly polls in Bihar," Prasad told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.
He claimed that for this reason, Tejeshwi Yadav, the head of the RJD, has not yet been named the opposition's chief ministerial face in Bihar.
The BJP leader stated that Tejaswi was observed providing a supporting role to Gandhi during the recent "Voter Adhikar Yatra" that the Congress leader led in Bihar.
"No matter who is coming in and going from Bihar, NDA is set to win (the state assembly polls) because people have seen Lalu Prasad's rule of fear, kidnap, loot and corruption in the state," Prasad said.
He claimed that the public would give the NDA their vote in light of the events that transpired in Bihar while it was in power.
Speaking at the CWC meeting in Patna, Kharge accused the BJP of causing communal polarisation and "vote chori" in a scathing attack.
Additionally, he said that the "corrupt rule" of the Modi government would come to an end with the Bihar assembly elections.
"Internal strife" inside the NDA coalition is already public knowledge, he said.
"Nitish Kumar has been mentally retired by the BJP. The BJP now considers him a burden," Kharge charged.
Reacting sharply to Kharge's remarks about Kumar, Prasad said, "Such a comment coming from the Congress party's president questioning the mental status of the chief minister is very unfair."
"Beyond this, I will retain my civilised comments, except to say that Mr Congress president, would you kindly do some introspection as to what is your status in the party where the levers of power are with someone else," the senior BJP leader said when asked for comment.
With PTI inputs.