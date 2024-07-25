BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's Election Challenged; Himachal HC Issues Notice, Seeks Reply By August 21

In the latest development concerning renowned actor and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to her upon receiving a petition filed by a Kinnaur resident Layak Ram Negi over setting aside Ranaut's election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected.
According to PTI, Justice Jyotsna Rewal, who issued the notice, also directed Ranaut to file a reply by August 21.
Kangana's election challenged: About the petition
According to Negi, the petitioner who asked for setting aside the election of Ranaut, his nomination papers were wrongly rejected by the returning officer (Deputy Commissioner, Mandi) and also made him a party.
Negi, an ex-employee of the forest department, further added in his petition that he got premature retirement and produced a "no dues certificate" from the department along with nomination papers to the returning officer.
Negi further highlighted that he was given a day to produce the "no due certificate" from the electricity, water, and telephone departments. However, when he submitted them, the returning officer did not accept them and rejected the nomination papers which led to the cancellation of his nomination, Negi alleged.
As per media reports, Negi had filed his nomination as an independent candidate. He submitted his election papers on May 14 while all the other supporting documents were submitted on May 15 which the returning officer refused to accept.
He pleaded that he could have won the election had his papers been accepted and said that the election be set aside.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 defeating her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. She had polled 5,37,002 votes against Singh's 4,62,267 votes.