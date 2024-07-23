National

‘Worse Than Indians…’: Kangana Ranaut Slams Misogynistic Memes On US VP Kamala Harris

Newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut strongly criticised the regressive attitude shown towards US Vice President Kamala Harris through misogynistic memes on social media since American President Joe Biden withdrew his name from the upcoming electoral race and endorsed Harris instead.

Kangana Ranaut Kamala Harris
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut | Photo: PTI
Coming out in support of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris, actor and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut vehemently criticised the exhibit of regressive attitude towards Harris through misogynistic memes on social media since American President Joe Biden withdrew his name from the upcoming electoral race and endorsed Harris instead.
Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race

BY Associated Press

Through her Instagram story, the new MP from Himachal Prdaesh's Mandi expressed her disappointment against the targeted sexist attacks on a veteran politician like Harris, who has served as the Attorney General of California and a US Senator.

Taking it to Instagram, Kangana shared a meme on her Instagram stories that asked people to ‘remember this scandal well’ Kamala was called a ‘high-end call girl’.

Kangana Ranaut - X
Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Strongly criticising the sexual nature of the attack, Kangana commented, “Since Biden has endorsed Harris for POTUS…SM is full of such memes…I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been attorney general of California has to face sexism to this extend, honestly these Americans think they are so modern and all but they are so regressive worse than Indians to be honest. Shame.”

Kangana Ranaut and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath - null
Kangana Ranaut's 'Golgappa' Jibe At Shankaracharya Over 'Traitor' Remark

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kangana extended her support to Harris at a time when she herself has been scrutinised for her own political and cinematic endeavors. Besides becoming an MP, Kangana is also set to release her much-anticipated film, “Emergency,” in which she portrays the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

