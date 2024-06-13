Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut opened up about working in politics. She claimed that politics is more difficult for her than movies.

X
Kangana Ranaut Photo: X
info_icon

Kangana Ranaut has been making news ever since she won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency on a BJP ticket. The actor has now dipped her toes in politics and will be seen juggling both responsibilities. In a recent interview, she opened up about working in politics and claimed that it is tougher than working in films.

In a conversation with The Himachali Podcast, Kangana Ranaut shared her experience of working in politics. She mentioned that politics requires effort and is more difficult than working in movies. She said, “I am a person who goes with passion. Even in the film industry, I am an actor, writer, director, and producer. Here in my political career, if I have to engage myself with the people here, I will go ahead with it. There is no compulsion. However, I won’t deny that the work in the film industry is comparatively easier than in politics.”

Ranaut continued, “The latter takes a lot of effort. This is a harsh life, just like doctors, where only troubled people come to see you. When you go to watch a film, you are very relaxed. But politics is not like that.”

In the same conversation, she revealed that she was approached to join politics much earlier in her life. She mentioned that she was offered a ticket after her debut in ‘Gangster.’ She added, “This is not the first time I was approached to join politics. I have received several other offers in the past. After my debut ‘Gangster’, I was offered a ticket. My great-grandfather was an MLA for at least three terms. So, when you belong to such a family, and taste some success, the local leaders approach you. It is very common.”

The actor won the elections by a margin of 74,755 votes. She was recently slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport for her remarks on the farmer’s protest. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Emergency.’

Kangana Ranaut campaigns in Mandi - | Photo: PTI
Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped' At Chandigarh Airport By CISF Officer, Calls Out 'Terror In Punjab' | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

