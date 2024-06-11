National

'Stop Waiting For Weekends...': Kangana Ranaut Says 'Obsessive' Work Culture Needed For Country's Growth

Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's latest remarks surfaced on an Instagram story, in which she posted a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the staffers of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after he began his third term on Monday.

PTI
Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut | Photo: PTI
Renowned actor and newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday made fresh controversial remark while stressing the need to "normalise obsessive work culture" where the actor said Indians can't afford to be lazy as the country is yet to become a developed nation.
Kangana Ranaut - X
PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look

'Western brainwashing': Kangana Ranaut's take on weekends

Ranaut's latest remarks surfaced on an Instagram story, in which she posted a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the staffers of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after he began his third term on Monday.

"My every moment is for the country," Modi had said, asserting that he has promised to work round the clock to achieve the goal of India becoming a developed country by 2047.

In her post, Ranaut wrote the concept of weekends was nothing but "western brainwashing".

Newly-elected Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut | - PTI
'Take Up Yoga Or Meditation, Else...': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Reacts To People Supporting CISF Constable Who Slapped Her

"We need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with waiting for the weekends and complaining about Mondays memes. That's all western brainwashing; we are not a developed nation yet, and we can't afford to be bored and lazy at all," she captioned her post.

The CISF constable allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight. - X
Kangana Ranaut Slapgate: Mohali Farmers To Hold Protest March On June 9 In Support Of CISF Constable

Ranaut was elected from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, her home state, in her first poll. She defeated Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

