PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look

Post the incident, Kangana issued a video statement and questioned “terrorism” in Punjab. “Namastey dosto! I have been getting a lot of phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. I am safe, I am perfectly fine. What happened at the Chandigarh airport today was during the security check. When I left after the security check, the CISF personnel hit me on my face. She abused me. When I asked her why she did it, she told me that she supports farmers’ protests. I am safe but my concern is, how do we handle terror in Punjab?” she said in a video message.