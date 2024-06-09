Art & Entertainment

PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, were present in New Delhi for the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut Photo: X
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency. The BJP MP-elect recently reached New Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and his cabinet of ministers. 

For the occasion, Kangana shared her look for the day on social media, and we must say, the actress-turned-politician looked stunning in a pristine white saree and minimal makeup. Taking to her X handle, Kangana poster her ‘Oath Day’ look. Check it out:

Besides Kangana, other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor and others, reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to be part of the historic event. 

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, recently grabbed headlines when she was travelling to New Delhi on June 6. At the Chandigarh Airport, she was slapped by an on-duty female CISF constable, who identified as Kulwinder Kaur and claimed that she was unhappy with Kangna’s comment regarding women of Punjab during the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws. The female constable was later arrested.

Post the incident, Kangana issued a video statement and questioned “terrorism” in Punjab. “Namastey dosto! I have been getting a lot of phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. I am safe, I am perfectly fine. What happened at the Chandigarh airport today was during the security check. When I left after the security check, the CISF personnel hit me on my face. She abused me. When I asked her why she did it, she told me that she supports farmers’ protests. I am safe but my concern is, how do we handle terror in Punjab?” she said in a video message.

Several B-town celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, condemned the unfortunate incident.

