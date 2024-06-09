In Photos: Narendra Modi Swears In As PM Of India For 3rd Term

Narendra Modi, right, is sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India by President Draupadi Murmu, left, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, India. The 73-year-old leader is only the second Indian prime minister to retain power for a third term.
PM-designate Narendra Modi greets as he arrives to take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
PM-designate Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.
Foreign dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, in New Delhi.
Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi and other ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
BJP MP Amit Shah takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
BJP MP S Jaishankar takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
BJP MP Nitin Gadkari takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP MP Amit Shah at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Party MP Rajnath Singh is also seen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the swearing-in ceremony of the new union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.