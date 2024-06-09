National

In Photos: Narendra Modi Swears In As PM Of India For 3rd Term

Narendra Modi has sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India by President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, India on June 9. The 73-year-old leader is only the second Indian prime minister to retain power for a third term.

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Narendra Modi, right, is sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India by President Draupadi Murmu, left, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, India. The 73-year-old leader is only the second Indian prime minister to retain power for a third term.

Oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi
Oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

People watch as Narendra Modi is sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony
Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

People watch as Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Oath Ceremony Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

PM-designate Narendra Modi takes oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi
Oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

PM-designate Narendra Modi greets as he arrives to take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

PM Modi Swearing
PM Modi Swearing Photo: PTI

PM-designate Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.

Modi PM Ceremony
Modi PM Ceremony Photo: PTI

Foreign dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony
Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief Nitish Kumar and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi and other ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman
BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

BJP MP Amit Shah
BJP MP Amit Shah Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

BJP MP Amit Shah takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP MP S Jaishankar
BJP MP S Jaishankar Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

BJP MP S Jaishankar takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP MP Nitin Gadkari
BJP MP Nitin Gadkari Modi Cabinet 2024

BJP MP Nitin Gadkari takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Modi Cabinet 2024
Modi Cabinet 2024 Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP MP Amit Shah at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Party MP Rajnath Singh is also seen.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Oath Ceremony Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the swearing-in ceremony of the new union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

