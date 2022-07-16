Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Likely To Announce Its Vice President Candidate Today

It may also reach out to different parties to seek a consensus over the choice, amid indications that the opposition will also field its candidate to force a contest, as it has for the presidential poll.  

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 9:02 am

The BJP is likely to finalise its candidate for the vice presidential post on Saturday in its parliamentary board meet scheduled to be held later in the day, sources said.  

Its parliamentary board comprises party president J P Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.  

BJP, the leading partner in the ruling NDA alliance, will also convey the name to its allies, sources said.  

It may also reach out to different parties to seek a consensus over the choice, amid indications that the opposition will also field its candidate to force a contest, as it has for the presidential poll.  

Related stories

Secularism Safe In India, Says Vice President

Is Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi BJP’s Pick For Vice President Of India? All You Need To Know

Vice President Election To Be Held On August 6: Election Commission

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.  

The electoral college for picking the next Vice President of the country, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, consists of members of both houses of the Parliament -- the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

Tags

National BJP Vice President Candidate NDA Alliance Vice President Of India J P Nadda PM Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back