Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BJP-Led Centre Neglected Meghalaya, NE: Mamata

Home National

BJP-Led Centre Neglected Meghalaya, NE: Mamata

Banerjee, addressing a TMC workers’ convention here, said her party wants to assist the people of Meghalaya to ensure that the state is ruled by sons of the soil.

BJP-Led Centre Neglected Meghalaya, NE: Mamata
BJP-Led Centre Neglected Meghalaya, NE: Mamata Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 3:34 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has neglected Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

Banerjee, addressing a TMC workers’ convention here, said her party wants to assist the people of Meghalaya to ensure that the state is ruled by sons of the soil.

“The central government has totally neglected Meghalaya as well as other northestern states. We will ensure that we bring change and the hill state prospers,” she said.

Banerjee also promised a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be made to woman in every household of Meghalaya.

“Women in Meghalaya have suffered enough. While the state government neglects them, we aim to empower them,” she said.

Assembly polls are due in Meghalaya early next year. Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress supremo also distributed Rs 5 lakh each to next of kin of those killed in clashes along the Assam-Meghalaya border last month.

“Today, I met the families of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing. It was my duty to stand by them in their time of grief. As a small act of assistance, I handed over ex gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to their kin,” she said. 

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Mamata To Give Pep Talks To TMC Workers Of Meghalaya Ahead Of Polls

Mamata To Be On 2-Day Visit To Meghalaya From Monday

Mamata To Address TMC Workers In Meghalaya On Dec 13

Tags

National West Bengal Chief Minister West Bengal Government Politics Political Criticism Mamata Banerjee Shillong Meghalaya
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment