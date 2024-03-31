BJP Lambasts Opposition’s Ram Lila Meet, Terms It ‘Everybody With Corruption’ Rally

The BJP on Sunday came all guns out blazing against the Opposition’s ‘Save Democracy’ rally at Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi, while terming the event as "everybody with corruption". BJP said the Opposition’s rally is not a "save democracy" meeting as projected but a "save family" and "hide corruption" rally.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited corruption cases of a host of leaders, including those from the Congress, DMK and the RJD, to assert that all these charges date back to pre-2014 period amid the opposition's accusation that the Modi government is implicating them in graft probes due to its political vendetta, PTI reported.
Pertinently, Ramlila Maidan once hosted "India against corruption" movement under the leadership of Anna Hazare.
Trivedi as per the report said, Ram Lila Maidan is hosting on Sunday a rally for "everybody with corruption".
He alleged people who trashed many leaders as thieves and crooks have joined hands with them, and it is a strange and startling sight.
“Their leader is now Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in several corruption cases,” he was quoted as saying.
“They are all here to hide their old sins and it must be noted that they had been against the construction of the Ram temple and some of them called for eradication of Hinduism,” he alleged.
“These parties represent the crisis of credibility in Indian politics while the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises the politics of credibility and the track record of delivering on its promises,” he said.
As per the report, he also said the Opposition parties who claim to have come together to save democracy but they are themselves dynastic organisations which never allowed others to rise.
“People will give them a befitting reply in the polls,” he said.
Other BJP leaders have also reacted over the Opposition’s rally at Ram Lila Maidan:
BJP leader Shaina Chudasama Munot said: “The INDI alliance or this so-called ‘Ghamandi’ alliance constantly questioned the integrity of the Prime Minister. I think the time has come to question their intent.”
BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill said: "The INDI opposition meeting happening in Delhi today is not a political gathering but an 'Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves' meet up, where the only objective is to devise a strategy on how to do corruption and how to loot India."
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "There is no restriction on doing a rally. But who is gathering? Those who are drenched in corruption, those who are jailed for looting public money. The ones who wore a cloak of honesty and said that they would do a new kind of politics are now speaking of running the government from jail. I heard that following the footsteps of Lalu Yadav, Kejriwal wants to make his wife the CM... Such people are protesting against the honest government of PM Modi... The people are not going to listen to them... Everything will be clarified on 4th (June)."