BJP Lambasts Opposition’s Ram Lila Meet, Terms It ‘Everybody With Corruption’ Rally

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "There is no restriction on doing a rally. But who is gathering? Those who are drenched in corruption, those who are jailed for looting public money. The ones who wore a cloak of honesty and said that they would do a new kind of politics are now speaking of running the government from jail. I heard that following the footsteps of Lalu Yadav, Kejriwal wants to make his wife the CM... Such people are protesting against the honest government of PM Modi... The people are not going to listen to them... Everything will be clarified on 4th (June)."