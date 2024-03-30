The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday has received the permission of the authorities concerned to hold the 'Maharally' in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. According to a party leader, the theme of the rally will be 'tanashahi hatao, desh bachao' (save the country by abolishing dictatorship).

From Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar to Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, the Aam Admi Party's (AAP) March 31 'Maharally' is expected to witness the spontaneous participation of several INDIA bloc leaders at the Ramlila Maidan which is being held on the backdrop of the arrest of Delhi's sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
About the Maharally
According to senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received the permission of the authorities concerned to hold the rally for an attendance of more than 20,000 people.
Another party leader said the theme of the party will be "tanashahi hatao, desh bachao" (save the country by abolishing dictatorship).
In a bid to boost people's engagement, AAP has calked out a three-tier plan. First, the meetings were held at the Vidhan Sabha level, then at the 2,600 polling stations level and now a door-to-door campaign has started.
"We are going door-to-door to distribute invitation letters and urging people to come to Ramlila Maidan and raise their voices peacefully against dictatorship," he said.
Rai claimed that ever since the BJP government at the Centre and the prime minister arrested the popularly elected chief minister of Delhi, there has been grave anger among the people. He said the people from every class and profession, students, youths and members of RWAs are expected to come in the rally.
Who all are joining?
Besides the names mentioned before, several other prominent political figures and members of the INDIA bloc including TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, NC's Farooq Abdullah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren of JMM are expected to join the rally.
However, the decision on whether Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will address the 'Maharally' is yet to be taken.
Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, will also attend the rally. The party is also in touch with PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti.
Traffic advisory for the Maharally
In view of the mega political rally at Ramlila Maidan, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday and said that movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours on that day.
According to the traffic advisory, traffic movement will be regulated and may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.
Traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards, it stated, adding that traffic regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to the requirement and update will be issued accordingly.
'Last Attack On The Murder Of Democracy': AAP leader Atishi
A day ahead of the 'Maharally', Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said that the Opposition will put up a united front in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Delhi minister's remarks came as a response to several reports of a rift between parties within the INDIA alliance.
"INDIA alliance is one. When the (Arvind Kejriwal) arrest was taking place, big Congress leaders were present there. All the leaders of the alliance had raised their voice regarding this," Atishi said at a press conference.
"Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the last attack on the murder of democracy, regarding which the opposition will also raise its voice tomorrow," she added.