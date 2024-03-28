National

'Unwarranted, Unacceptable': MEA Reacts Over US' 'Fair, Transparent Legal Process' Remark On Arrest Of Kejriwal

Today, the Ministry of External Affairs' statement came after the US reiterated its call for 'fair, transparent, timely legal processes' on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. MEA in its statement mentioned India is proud of its 'independent and robust' democratic institutions and is committed to protecting them from any form of undue external influences.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Taking strong objection to the Unites States' remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to the US' second statement and termed the remarks "unwarranted" and "unacceptable".

Today, the ministry's statement came today after the US reiterated its call for "fair, transparent, timely legal processes" on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the Delhi excise or liquor policy case - null
US Reiterates Stand On Kejriwal's Arrest, Says Also Aware Of Cong's Charge Of Frozen Accounts

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) say?

"We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India," the MEA said in a statement after the US diplomat was summoned to its office in Delhi's South Block.

Advertisement

"In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents," the statement further said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being taken to Rouse Avenue court | - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, "Any such external invitation on electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact."

Advertisement

Reacting against the United States' remarks, MEA also said that India is proud of its "independent and robust" democratic institutions and is committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday | - PTI
'Political Conspiracy', 'Smokescreen Created Against AAP': What Delhi CM Kejriwal Said In Court Today

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mutual respect and understanding form the foundation of international relations and states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others," the statement further added.

What did the US say?

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said earlier today, "We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues."

His remarks came a day after India summoned a US diplomat and objected to the US's earlier remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Besides Kejriwal's arrest, Miller also highlighted Congress's claim of freezing of its bank accounts and said, "We are also aware of Congress's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections. And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Beats Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita