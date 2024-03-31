National

INDIA Bloc Maha Rally LIVE: Opposition Unites At Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan Against Kejriwal’s Arrest; CM’s Wife To Join

INDIA Bloc's Maha Rally LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party called for the 'Maha Rally' or 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' with the support of opposition leaders and the INDIA bloc which will be held today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to 'protect the interests and democracy of the country'. This rally was announced following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate with a money-laundering case connected to the excise policy. Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it will not be a person-specific rally and thus the name 'Loktantra Bachao Rally'. He also mentioned that this is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties of the INDIA Janbandhan will be taking part in the rally.