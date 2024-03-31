INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Congress Leader Alka Lamba Reaches Ramlila Maidan
"The INDIA alliance has gathered today in the country's capital, Delhi, to save the Constitution," says Congress leader Alka Lamba on INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: 'BJP Speaking Language Of Fear', Says AAP Leader Gopal Rai
AAP leader Gopal Rai upon reaching near Ramlila Maidan on Sunday told the media, “BJP is afraid of the unity within the INDIA alliance. BJP is speaking the language of fear.”
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Ramlila Maidan
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Ramlila Maidan to participate in the 'Maha Rally' hosted by AAP with the support of INDIA bloc parties.
Yadav told reporters, "BJP is worried that it is going (out of power). While we (opposition leaders) are coming to Delhi today, the PM is going out of Delhi. This shows that who is going out (of power)."
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Reaches Ramlila Maidan
Upon reaching Ramlila Maidan for 'Maha Rally' on Sunday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters, "People from every corner of Delhi are coming here today. Our partners from Punjab arrived here yesterday night. Our people from Assam, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are also coming (to participate in the rally). I would like to thank everyone who is coming here today to give their blessings to (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal."
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: AAP Expects Over 1 Lakh People From Punjab
From Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet ministers and MLAs will participate in the rally.
AAP Punjab state unit working president Budh Ram said, "We have set a target of 1.25 lakh people from Punjab to participate in the protest."
All the MLAs had held outreach programmes in their respective assembly constituencies to ensure maximum participation of people in the rally. Party workers were deputed to mobilise people for the Sunday rally.
"People are angry against the arrest of Kejriwal ji which is the handiwork of the Modi government and they are eager to participate in the rally," Ram said.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Wife Arrives At Ramlila Maidan
Anita Singh, wife of jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh reached the Ramlila Maidan for the 'Maha Rally' on Sunday morning and told reporters, "They (BJP) should forget about crossing the 400 seat-mark (in Lok Sabha elections). Even if they cross the 200 seat-mark, then that would be big."
BJP Reacts To INDIA Bloc's 'Maha Rally'
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi during a press meet on Sunday, said that "Those who criticised the construction of the Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) and made objectionable remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses have gathered here at Ramlila Maidan today to hide their corruption."
He added, "This is 'chori upar se seena jori'."
Trivedi continuing his attack on the opposition parties for the rally, said it is not a 'save democracy' rally but 'save family', 'hide corruption' rally.
He also reminded Arvind Kejriwal's 'India against corruption' demonstration with Anna Hazare in Ramlila Maidan in 2011 and said, "it will today witness scenes of 'everybody with corruption'".
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: 'Story Of Jharkhand And Delhi Is Same', Says JMM Leader Mahua Majhi
JMM Leader Mahua Majhi upon reaching Ramlila Maidan for 'Maha Rally' told the reporters, "The story of Jharkhand and Delhi is the same. Kalpana Soren (wife of jailed ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren) and Sunita Kejriwal (wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) are also here. Women empowerment can be seen here in the INDIA alliance."
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: 'Common People Of Delhi Gathered Today': Atishi
Upon reaching Ramlila Maidan for 'Maha rally', Delhi minister Atishi expressed that this rally does not belong to just one party but to the 'people of Delhi'.
She added, "Common people of Delhi have gathered today in protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest."
Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely Arrives At Ramlila Ground For 'Maha Rally'
Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely upon reaching the location of the 'Maha Rally' told the reporters, "the way the Constitution is being attacked, and opposition parties are being threatened, there's threat to democracy. Therefore, the Congress and INDIA alliance have gathered here to save the democracy."
AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar On INDIA Bloc Maha Rally
Speaking about the purpose of the 'Maha Rally', AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "Opposition leaders are being jailed so that no one is left to ask questions, and it's an effort to end the democracy. Arvind Kejriwal has also been arrested. Therefore, all opposition leaders will be here today."
Kakkar also added, "Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) will also be here."
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Supporters Have Started To Arrive At Ramlila Ground
Several supporters of political parties under INDIA bloc can be seen gathering at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the 'Maha Rally' on March 31.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Huge Cutouts Of Congress Leader Put Up Across Delhi
Cutouts of Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge can be seen being put up across Delhi for their 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak Speaks
Accusing BJP of arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in 'fake case', AAP leader Durgesh Pathak told media that people across the country are angry against the government and a large mass is expected to participate in the rally.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan Speaks
AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan present at the Ramlila Maidan ahead of the 'Maha Rally' spoke to PTI and said, "Arvind Kejriwal, the country's most popular leader and a three-time Delhi CM, has been arrested illegally and has been sent to jail by the BJP. People of the entire country, especially those in Delhi, are angry about this. They have jailed someone who improved the education and health facilities in Delhi, and provided free bus services to women."
He also added that he expects the large number of people from Delhi to participate in the rally and stand for the common cause.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Security Beefed Around Ramlila Maidan
Additional force have been deployed to handle any situation that may arise around the 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Preparations Today
The preparations for setting up the stage and the place for people to stand have been prepared and since the early morning of March 31, visuals from Ramlila Maidan have been shared by PTI.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Delhi Police Issued Traffic Advisory
he Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements with checking at every gate and deployment of paramilitary personnel in and around the Ramlila Maidan for INDIA block's 'Maharally'.
The Delhi Police has allowed the rally to take place with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons in central Delhi.
Section 144 will remain imposed at the DDU Marg, where the offices of political parties are located even though the rally is allowed.
No march will be allowed from the Ramlila Maidan, an officer told PTI, adding that strict action will be taken if any violations take place.
"We have made elaborate security arrangements so that the general public doesn't face any inconvenience due to the rally," a senior police officer told PTI.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Purpose Of The Rally
The purpose of the rally is to 'protect the interests and democracy of the country', as stated by the Aam Aadmi Party.
The announcement of the rally came after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money-laundering case connected to an excise policy.
The Congress party has expressed that this rally by INDIA bloc will send a strong message to the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's residence is located, indicating that the 'time is up' for the BJP-led government.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Which Parties Will Participate?
Top INDIA bloc leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will participate in the rally.
It will also be attended by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, party vice president Omar Abdullah said. An Aam Aadmi Party leader told PTI that Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to be in attendance.
While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh mentioned that 27-28 parties will be participating in the rally.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: When Does It Start?
The INDIA Bloc's Maha Rally starts at 10 am on March 31 at the Ramlila Maidan in Dlehi.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Where Is It Taking Place?
The INDIA Bloc's Maha Rally will take place at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 31.
INDIA Bloc Maha Rally Live: Background
The Aam Aadmi Party called for the 'Maha Rally' or 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' with the support of opposition leaders and the INDIA bloc which will be held today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to 'protect the interests and democracy of the country'.
This rally was announced following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money-laundering case connected to the excise policy.
Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that it will not be a person-specific rally and thus the name 'Loktantra Bachao Rally'. He also mentioned that this is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties of the INDIA janbandhan will be taking part in the rally.