Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Appoints Mahendra Bhatt Its Uttarakhand Unit Chief

Mahendra Bhatt, a former MLA of Nandaprayag in Chamoli district, replaces Haridwar MLA Mahesh Kaushik as the BJP's state unit chief. Bhatt lost in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

mahendra bhatt
mahendra bhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 10:34 am

The BJP on Saturday appointed Mahendra Bhatt as the president of its Uttarakhand unit.

Bhatt, a former MLA of Nandaprayag in Chamoli district, replaces Haridwar MLA Mahesh Kaushik as the BJP's state unit chief. Bhatt lost in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

With the appointment of Bhatt, a brahmin leader from the Garwhal region, the BJP has tried to strike a balance between caste and region. Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami is a Thakur from the Kumaon region.

Related stories

New 30 Peaks And 10 Trails In Uttarakhand Are Now Available For Travellers To Explore

Uttarakhand: Army Jawan Killed By Kanwariyas In Haridwar; Six Arrested

Fresh Covid-19 Advisory Issued In Uttarakhand Following Rise In Infections

A senior party leader said Bhatt has risen through the ranks after working in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the BJP's youth wing. He is of RSS background. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP Uttarakhand Unit Chief Mahendra Bhatt Former MLA Of Nandaprayag Chamoli District Haridwar MLA Mahesh Kaushik Garhwal Region Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad BJP's Youth Wing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Star, 20 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Might Hit The Milky Way Galaxy Soon

A Star, 20 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Might Hit The Milky Way Galaxy Soon

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate