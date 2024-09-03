BJP Angry After Lalu Prasad Says Opposition Will 'Hold RSS, BJP By Ear' To Conduct Caste Census

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad’s statement that opposition members would force the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party by "holding them by the ears" to support the caste census sparked a dispute between saffron camp leaders and the opposition.
The BJP alleged that Prasad has used the language of a 'goon' and the RJD defended its leader claiming that the saffron camp is against reservation.
Prasad's remark comes a day after the RSS claiming that it supports caste census as long as it is done for welfare of the mass and helped in national integration while mentioning a condition that the survey is not being used for political purposes.
What Did RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Say?
RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday strongly criticized the BJP-led NDA government over the caste census issue where he declared that the opposition will pressure the government so much that it will have no choice but to carry out the census.
"We will hold RSS and BJP by the ear, make them squat and get the caste census done. What authority do they have that they will not conduct the caste census? We will force them so much that they will have to do it. The time has come for the Dalits, backward, tribals and poor to show unity," Lalu Prasad posted on X in Hindi.
Aftr receiving criticism over the statement, RJD leader and his son Tejashwi Yadav defended Prasad saying that his father said the truth.
“The people of BJP and RSS are completely against reservation. This is the reason they don’t want caste census in the country,” said Yadav.
BJP Responds To Lalu's Comments
Responding to Prasad’s comment, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the BJP is not afraid of threats.
“His language is that of a goon. He should stop these. People will give him and his party a befitting reply in the coming assembly polls,” Choudhary told reporters.
The assembly elections in the state are due next year.
Another Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that Prasad is a “curse for Bihar”.
“He has tarnished the image of the state. We have taken a pledge that we will run a campaign to free Bihar from those who have made the word Bihari an abuse,“ Sinha said.
Senior BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the caste survey was conducted in Bihar and the saffron party had supported it.
He said, “Why doesn’t Lalu Prasad question Congress-ruled states where caste survey has not been done?”