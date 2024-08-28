Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River

The Patna district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas till August 31 as the Ganga river's water level crossed the danger mark in the city.
Authorities said that the decision had been taken keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers.
The circular issued by Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Total 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till August 31 in view of the rising trend of water level in the Ganga river."
Additionally, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has also authorities DMs to take call on the closing of schools if a flood-like situation arises in their respective areas of jurisdiction.
The order also comes in the backdrop of a government school teacher falling into Ganga near Patna and getting swept away by the strong water currents.
According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely in six districts -- Saran, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Banka, Munger and Bhagalpur -- on Wednesday. As per India Meteorological Department's forecast, a low-pressure area is formed in Jharkhand its surrounding areas and it is likely to move towards the northwest region.
Rains are also expected in at least 26 districts of South West, North West and South Central Bihar on Wednesday, OneIndia Hindi reported.
Moderate rainfall is expected in East Champaran, West Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitmarhi, Patna, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Gaya, Sheikhpur, and Begusarai districts.