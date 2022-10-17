Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maha Cong Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray To Extend Invitation

As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Maharashtra next month, a delegation of the party met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to invite them to be part of the initiative.

Bharat jodo Yatra in Ballari, Karnataka
Bharat jodo Yatra in Ballari, Karnataka Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 8:37 pm

The delegation comprised party in-charge for Maharashtra H K Patil, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, former state chief Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and party leaders Vishwajit Kadam, Amar Rajurkar, Naseem Khan and Sandeep Tambe.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. It will enter Maharashtra on November 7.

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, has so far covered four states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
The Maharashtra Congress delegation met Thackeray at his residence Matoshree and Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan.

The NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

(Inputs from PTI)

