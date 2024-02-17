National

'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Enters From Varanasi On Second Day Of Its UP Leg

The yatra on Friday entered the state from Bihar at Chanduali where it halted for the night.

PTI

February 17, 2024

Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra entered Varanasi Photo: PTI
The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of the Congress on Saturday entered Varanasi on the second day of its Uttar Pradesh leg.

Gandhi, along with the party's state president Ajay Rai and other congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudauli area of the temple town. Gandhi also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel and the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sirathu also joined the yatra in Varanasi.

The yatra on Friday entered the state from Bihar at Chanduali where it halted for the night. SP president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will join the yatra in Rae Bareli.

The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east to west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

