Bengaluru-Based CEO's X Post On 'Brahmin Genes' Sparks Row | What Is The Controversy

A social media post by a Bengaluru-based CEO has ragged controversy on reel world with netizens engaging in heated debates across platforms. The picture shared by Anuradha Tiwari, founder & CEO of Content Marketing company - Just Burst Out has generated ire across social media.
Tiwari shared her picture with the caption: “Brahmin genes”, stirring controversy on the internet. Her post has gone viral with over 2 million views so far.
Taking to micro-blogging site, a user in reaction to Tiwari’s post said, “Whom do we owe for our ability to work out and live life on our own terms? Dr Ambedkar (both for the constitution and the Hindu code bill) and a series of other progressive voices for decades.”
Another user said, “What does "manusmriti" says about girl wearing shorts and posting picture ? Why not ""Brahmin"" followed that'??,”
Besides, a Supreme Court advocate Shashank Ratnoo also joined the discussion saying: “Precisely why casteism is still present! Being fit is good but attributing that to superior or specific genes , not the way to build one family one India."
Tiwari has been vocal about her opinion on reservation in her X posts. In one such post, she wrote “General category should have confidence that this country belongs to them as much as it does to Reserved category. Current politics is focused only on Reserved category. It's extremely unfair to hardworking GCs. A nation can never thrive by betraying its hardworking people.”
In another post dated August 2022, she wrote “I am a general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres of land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from a well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?”.
She also replied to her latest post, writing “As expected, a mere mention of word 'Brahmin' triggered many inferior beings. Tells a lot about who real casteists are. UCs get nothing from system - no Reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it.”
Meanwhile, another user defended Tiwari by saying: "Here, a so-called oppressed individual might label you as a "manuwadi" and accuse you of being casteist simply for identifying as Brahmin, claiming you're an oppressor due to your background."