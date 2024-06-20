Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%

The Patna High Court on Thursday struck down the hike in reservations that came into effect in Bihar last year when the quotas were raised from 50 to 65 per cent for Dalits, backward classes and tribals in government jobs and educational institutions.
A division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Harish Kumar passed the order after hearing a set of pleas which opposed the legislations brought by Nitish Kumar-led government in November 2023.
"The court set aside the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (Amendment) Act, 2023 and The Bihar (In admission in Educational Institutions) Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 as ultra vires the constitution and violative of equality clause under Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Indian Constitution," Bar and Bench reported.
Appearing for one of the petitioners, counsel Ritika Rani, said, "We had submitted that the amendments to the reservation laws were violative of the Constitution."
The court had reportedly reserved its judgment in March after hearing the arguments of both sides. "Today, the final order has come and our petitions have been allowed," Rani told news agency PTI.
The JDU government on November 21, 2023, had issued a gazette notifications for raising the quota for backward castes from 50 to 65 per cent in government jobs in Bihar and educational institutions.
(With PTI inputs)