National

Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%

The hike in reservation for backward castes from 50 to 65 per cent was brought in by the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar in November 2023.

PTI
The Nitish Kumar Government brought in the hike in November 2023. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Patna High Court on Thursday struck down the hike in reservations that came into effect in Bihar last year when the quotas were raised from 50 to 65 per cent for Dalits, backward classes and tribals in government jobs and educational institutions.

A division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Harish Kumar passed the order after hearing a set of pleas which opposed the legislations brought by Nitish Kumar-led government in November 2023.

"The court set aside the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (Amendment) Act, 2023 and The Bihar (In admission in Educational Institutions) Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 as ultra vires the constitution and violative of equality clause under Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Indian Constitution," Bar and Bench reported.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, counsel Ritika Rani, said, "We had submitted that the amendments to the reservation laws were violative of the Constitution."

The court had reportedly reserved its judgment in March after hearing the arguments of both sides. "Today, the final order has come and our petitions have been allowed," Rani told news agency PTI.

The JDU government on November 21, 2023, had issued a gazette notifications for raising the quota for backward castes from 50 to 65 per cent in government jobs in Bihar and educational institutions.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea
  2. SC Notice To Govt, NTA On Pleas For Cancelling NEET-UG 2024
  3. IIT-B Fines Some Students, Debars Some From Hostel Facilities Over Play 'Mocking' Ramayana Epic
  4. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  5. 'Threat To Personal Security': Bengal Governor On Kolkata Police At Raj Bhavan, Says No Action From State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' For THIS Reason, Farah Khan Reveals Why
  2. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Apologizes For Her Old Comment On Working Mothers: I Said Things I Don't Agree With Now
  3. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  4. Sunny Deol Teams Up With Telugu Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni For The 'Biggest Action Film Of The Country'
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics
  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua
  4. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  5. Euro 2024: SCO Draw 1-1 Against SUI - In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Wipes Out Front-line Ukraine Towns By Retrofitting Bombs, Expanding Air Base Network
  2. Putin In Vietnam, Seeking To Strengthen Ties In Southeast Asia While Russia's Isolation Deepens
  3. Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics
  4. Haiti Gang Violence: Over 5.5 Lakh Displaced As New Cabinet Tries To Restore Order In Strife-Torn Nation | Details
  5. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea