Bengali Now Mandatory On All Signboards In Kolkata, Civic Body Orders

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made it mandatory for all business, commercial, and institutional signboards in the city to prominently display Bengali at the top in a clear and visible manner.
The directive, issued on August 30 by Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Jain, requires establishments to comply by September 30. Failure to do so could result in punitive action, including cancellation of trade licenses.
This order follows an earlier request made in December 2024, which had urged businesses to include Bengali on their signage. However, compliance was limited, prompting the civic body to make the rule compulsory this time.
Mayor Firhad Hakim has expressed disappointment at the slow response from traders. He clarified that while other languages may also be used on signboards, Bengali must be given priority. He further stressed that even central government offices such as the railways, port, and income tax departments should adopt Bengali signage to make services more accessible to people.
