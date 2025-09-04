BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

These episodes are part of an ongoing conflict between the two parties in West Bengal over the question of the Bengali language. Most recently on Tuesday, TMC leaders organized mass protests and demonstrations across North Bengal condemning the BJP for the demolition of the Bhasha Andolan (Language Movement) stage on Mayo Road in Kolkata and accusing them of “trying of destroy democracy.” Chowdhury’s stronghold in Malda also saw a TMC staged protest meeting focused on Bengali identity and language, as reported by the Statesman.