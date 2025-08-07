Mamata Repeats Allegations Over Harassment Of Bengali Migrants In BJP-Ruled States Amid Citizenship Row

On July 16, Banerjee led a protest march over the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. Thousands of people participated in the march, which began from College Square in central Kolkata and ended at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala. The march took place against the backdrop of a series of recent incidents pertaining to the detention of 444 suspected Bangladeshi nationals in Odisha's Jharsuguda, while Mamata claimed that several of them were from Bengal.