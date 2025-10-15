BJP MP Sarangi accused Mamata Banerjee of defending accused in Durgapur rape case.
CM had questioned why the victim was out late at night.
Six arrested; victim, an Odisha student, remains hospitalised in trauma.
Odisha BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi chastised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments about the female boarder going out late at night after meeting the Durgapur "gangrape" victim in a hospital in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, on Tuesday.
He asserted that the offenders were shielded by such remarks.
After arriving in Durgapur in the afternoon with a group of BJP workers, Sarangi was allegedly halted by hospital security guards, which sparked a dispute between the two groups.
The BJP MP from Balasore, along with a few party workers from Balasore, however, met the woman in the hospital in the afternoon.
"Today, I checked with the authorities, and they told me that the victim had gone out within the permissible time. Then how could the Bengal CM claim she was out at 12:30 at night? How could she make such a statement? This is only to protect the criminals," Sarangi alleged.
"I have seen our daughter inside the hospital. She is suffering from severe mental and physical trauma," he told reporters.
The second-year student, who is from Jaleswar, Odisha, was allegedly raped on Friday night while dining with a friend outside the Durgapur campus of a private medical college.
Six people have been taken into custody by police so far on suspicion of being involved in the crime.
The CM had said on Sunday: "She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 at night? Students staying in hostels, especially those who have come to West Bengal to study from outside, are expected to follow the rules of the hostels.
“They should avoid venturing out late at night, although they have the fundamental right to go wherever they want.” The BJP MP said the medical student, who came to another state to pursue her dreams, had to face an incident “that is nothing less than inhuman”.
"We have seen a similar incident when a doctor was gangraped in the RG Kar hospital. This incident should have made Mamata Banerjee's blood boil. Instead, she is giving out such statements," Sarangi asserted.