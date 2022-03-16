Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal Reports 43 New COVID Cases, One More Death

At least 125 people recuperated from the disease since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,94,045, the bulletin said.

Bengal Reports 43 New COVID Cases, One More Death
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 2:24 pm

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,16,516, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 21,189 as one more person succumbed to the disease during the day, it said.

At least 125 people recuperated from the disease since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,94,045, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 1,282 active cases, it said.

Over 2.45 crore sample tests have been conducted, including 19,198 since Monday, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the state government extended the ongoing COVID restrictions, including night curbs from midnight to 5 am, till March 31, according to a notification. The state administration, however, decided to relax the restrictions on March 17 on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' when movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings will be allowed from midnight to 5 am, it added.

Related stories

Over 180.58 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

MP Sees 28 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 82 Recover

Delhi Records 131 Covid Cases, Two Deaths; Positivity Rate 0.42 Pc

The restrictions, imposed on May 16 in 2021, were last extended till March 15 with some relaxation. District administrations, police commissioners and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of the directives of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said. "Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated. The state health department on Tuesday also announced a helpline number for monitoring of the Dengue situation in the state, an official added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities West Bengal West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

Dignity Still A Distant Dream For Sex Workers

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'Zodhya', A Revamping Solution To Tackle Energy Crisis