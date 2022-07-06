Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Logs 1,973 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Fresh Fatalities

Three fresh fatalities pushed the West Bengal coronavirus death toll to 21,228.

undefined
covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 8:06 am

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,37,590 on Tuesday as 1,973 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Three fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 21,228, it said. 

The daily positivity rate shot up to 15.93 percent as 12,385 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state had registered 1,132 cases on Monday and 1,822 infections on Sunday.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases at 717, followed by North 24 Parganas (482), Hooghly (138), and South 24 Parganas (137), it said. 

The number of active cases rose to 12,517, while 592 more people were cured of the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 20,03,845. 

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate West Bengal CM
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9

Heavy Rains Cause Water-Logging In Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure Of School, Colleges Till July 9