Bengal Guv Summons Assembly At 2 PM On Mar 7 After Fresh Cabinet Proposal

An imbroglio over the timing started after Dhankhar had on February 24 summoned the assembly at 2 am on March 7 on the basis of a proposal by the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, which was later clarified as a typographical error.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Addressing The Press In Raj Bhavan

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 9:03 pm

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday summoned the state assembly at 2 pm on March 7, ending days of impasse over the timing and other procedural issues. An imbroglio over the timing started after Dhankhar had on February 24 summoned the assembly at 2 am on March 7 on the basis of a proposal by the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, which was later clarified as a typographical error.

"Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Feb 28 Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 PM," Dhankhar tweeted. Last week, the governor had remarked that a history of sorts was in the making, summoning the assembly at the unusual time of 2 am.

"Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision," Dhankhar had tweeted. The cabinet thereafter met on February 28 and sent a fresh proposal to the governor for summoning the House at 2 pm on March 7.

Dhankhar had then asked the state’s chief secretary to clarify certain procedural issues in the fresh cabinet decision. "The chief secretary has assured of effecting constitutional compliance of all pending issues not later than 15 days,” he tweeted on Thursday.

With PTI Inputs

