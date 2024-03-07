Being Woman Has Become Crime In 'Jungle Raj': Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of crimes against women, alleging that "being a woman has become a crime in this jungle raj".

The Congress general secretary said two minor girls, who were victims of gang rape, had committed suicide in Kanpur and now their father has also committed suicide.

"It is alleged that pressure was being put on the victim's family to compromise," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"In Uttar Pradesh, if victimised girls and women ask for justice, it has become a rule to destroy their families. From Unnao, Hathras to Kanpur, wherever women were tortured, their families were destroyed," she alleged.