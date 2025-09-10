Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

Moderate rainfall expected on September 10 with 92% precipitation chance and thunderstorms
Temperature remains pleasant at 22°C-28°C with improved air quality at AQI 76
Heavy rain forecast for September 14-15 with widespread showers across the city
Yellow alert issued for interior Karnataka districts with strong winds up to 40 kmph
Bangalore is set for a rainy September 10, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued warnings for scattered heavy rains across interior districts, marking the return of active monsoon conditions after a brief dry spell.
Current Weather Situation
The city is experiencing moderate rainfall with temperatures ranging between 21.9°C and 28°C, accompanied by 68% humidity and wind speeds reaching 13.7 kmph. There's a 92% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with moderate showers expected to dominate the afternoon and evening hours.
Current conditions show partly cloudy skies with temperatures at 27°C and 70% humidity. Multiple weather stations across Bangalore report varying conditions - Bengaluru-City at 23.4°C with 90% humidity, while HAL Airport records 27°C with 70% humidity.
The southwest monsoon has become active again, bringing relief from recent dry conditions. Weather experts predict one to two spells of rain or thundershowers each day through September 13.
Air Quality Improvement
Bangalore's air quality has improved significantly, with the current AQI standing at 76 (Moderate). Key pollutant levels show PM2.5 at 23 µg/m³ and PM10 at 67 µg/m³, indicating acceptable air quality for most residents.
The city ranks 10th among India's least polluted cities with an AQI of 37 according to recent measurements. Carbon monoxide levels are at 571 ppb, while other pollutants, including sulfur dioxide (2 ppb) and nitrogen dioxide (8 ppb), remain within safe limits.
Recent rainfall is expected to further reduce air pollutants, though colder air might temporarily trap some particles near ground level. Health-conscious individuals in high-traffic areas are advised to wear masks as a precautionary measure.
Extended Weather Forecast
The IMD predicts intensifying rainfall from September 14, with moderate to heavy spells expected across the city. The 7-day forecast indicates:
September 11: Patchy rain with temperatures 19.7°C to 27.9°C
September 12: Scattered showers with a maximum of 26.9°C
September 13: Heavy rain patches with temperatures reaching 26.3°C
September 14-15: Widespread rain with moderate to heavy spells
Temperature stability is expected with daytime highs remaining around 28-29°C and nighttime lows at 20-21°C throughout the week. Humidity levels will stay between 65-85%, maintaining slightly muggy conditions.
Karnataka: Safety and Travel Advisory
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre warns of scattered heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the interior districts on September 10. Residents should prepare for potential waterlogging in low-lying areas, including KR Puram and Kasturi Nagar, though major traffic disruptions are not expected.
Morning hours offer the best window for outdoor activities before heavy rain begins, while afternoon and evening plans should account for moderate to heavy showers. The UV index remains high at 12, requiring sunscreen application despite cloudy conditions.
No specific weather warnings have been issued for Bangalore city, but authorities advise residents to stay alert for traffic disruptions and waterlogging as rainfall intensity increases later in the week.