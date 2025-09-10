Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

Air Quality Improvement

Bangalore's air quality has improved significantly, with the current AQI standing at 76 (Moderate). Key pollutant levels show PM2.5 at 23 µg/m³ and PM10 at 67 µg/m³, indicating acceptable air quality for most residents.

The city ranks 10th among India's least polluted cities with an AQI of 37 according to recent measurements. Carbon monoxide levels are at 571 ppb, while other pollutants, including sulfur dioxide (2 ppb) and nitrogen dioxide (8 ppb), remain within safe limits.

Recent rainfall is expected to further reduce air pollutants, though colder air might temporarily trap some particles near ground level. Health-conscious individuals in high-traffic areas are advised to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

Extended Weather Forecast

The IMD predicts intensifying rainfall from September 14, with moderate to heavy spells expected across the city. The 7-day forecast indicates:

September 11: Patchy rain with temperatures 19.7°C to 27.9°C

September 12: Scattered showers with a maximum of 26.9°C

September 13: Heavy rain patches with temperatures reaching 26.3°C

September 14-15: Widespread rain with moderate to heavy spells

Temperature stability is expected with daytime highs remaining around 28-29°C and nighttime lows at 20-21°C throughout the week. Humidity levels will stay between 65-85%, maintaining slightly muggy conditions.