Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

IMD forecasts moderate rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds as monsoon conditions return. KSNDMC warns of scattered heavy showers in interior Karnataka.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangalore Rain Alert
Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Moderate rainfall expected on September 10 with 92% precipitation chance and thunderstorms

  • Temperature remains pleasant at 22°C-28°C with improved air quality at AQI 76

  • Heavy rain forecast for September 14-15 with widespread showers across the city

  • Yellow alert issued for interior Karnataka districts with strong winds up to 40 kmph

Bangalore is set for a rainy September 10, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued warnings for scattered heavy rains across interior districts, marking the return of active monsoon conditions after a brief dry spell.

Current Weather Situation

The city is experiencing moderate rainfall with temperatures ranging between 21.9°C and 28°C, accompanied by 68% humidity and wind speeds reaching 13.7 kmph. There's a 92% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with moderate showers expected to dominate the afternoon and evening hours.

Current conditions show partly cloudy skies with temperatures at 27°C and 70% humidity. Multiple weather stations across Bangalore report varying conditions - Bengaluru-City at 23.4°C with 90% humidity, while HAL Airport records 27°C with 70% humidity.

The southwest monsoon has become active again, bringing relief from recent dry conditions. Weather experts predict one to two spells of rain or thundershowers each day through September 13.

null - null
Bihar Weather Alert: Yellow Warning Issued for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Air Quality Improvement

Bangalore's air quality has improved significantly, with the current AQI standing at 76 (Moderate). Key pollutant levels show PM2.5 at 23 µg/m³ and PM10 at 67 µg/m³, indicating acceptable air quality for most residents.

The city ranks 10th among India's least polluted cities with an AQI of 37 according to recent measurements. Carbon monoxide levels are at 571 ppb, while other pollutants, including sulfur dioxide (2 ppb) and nitrogen dioxide (8 ppb), remain within safe limits.

Recent rainfall is expected to further reduce air pollutants, though colder air might temporarily trap some particles near ground level. Health-conscious individuals in high-traffic areas are advised to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

Extended Weather Forecast

The IMD predicts intensifying rainfall from September 14, with moderate to heavy spells expected across the city. The 7-day forecast indicates:

  • September 11: Patchy rain with temperatures 19.7°C to 27.9°C

  • September 12: Scattered showers with a maximum of 26.9°C

  • September 13: Heavy rain patches with temperatures reaching 26.3°C

  • September 14-15: Widespread rain with moderate to heavy spells

Temperature stability is expected with daytime highs remaining around 28-29°C and nighttime lows at 20-21°C throughout the week. Humidity levels will stay between 65-85%, maintaining slightly muggy conditions.

Related Content
Related Content
null - | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma
Delhi Weather Today: Pleasant Morning with Rising Temperatures Ahead

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Karnataka: Safety and Travel Advisory

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre warns of scattered heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the interior districts on September 10. Residents should prepare for potential waterlogging in low-lying areas, including KR Puram and Kasturi Nagar, though major traffic disruptions are not expected.

Morning hours offer the best window for outdoor activities before heavy rain begins, while afternoon and evening plans should account for moderate to heavy showers. The UV index remains high at 12, requiring sunscreen application despite cloudy conditions.

No specific weather warnings have been issued for Bangalore city, but authorities advise residents to stay alert for traffic disruptions and waterlogging as rainfall intensity increases later in the week.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XIs

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  2. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  5. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis