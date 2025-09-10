Delhi Weather Today: Pleasant Morning with Rising Temperatures Ahead

Clear skies prevail with temperatures ranging from 28°C to 35°C on September 10
Air quality remains moderate with AQI at 97, showing improvement from recent levels
Yamuna water level stabilized below the danger mark at 205.22 meters after flooding concerns
15-day forecast shows a gradual temperature rise reaching 38°C by September 16
Delhi experienced a pleasant morning on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies and comfortable weather conditions. The national capital has witnessed significant improvement in both air quality and flood situation following recent challenging weather patterns
Current Weather Conditions
Temperature readings for September 10 show a minimum of 28°C and a maximum reaching 35.7°C, with partly cloudy skies dominating throughout the day. The IMD recorded 35.4°C maximum temperature on Tuesday, which was 1.9 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.2°C.
Wind conditions remain favorable with west-southwesterly winds at 14.8 kmph, providing relief from the humidity. Sunrise occurred at 6:03 AM and sunset is expected at 6:32 PM, with current humidity levels at 55% during the daytime.
The city has entered a dry spell following the recent monsoon activity, with no rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours across Delhi-NCR. Weather stations across the region, including Safdarjung, Palam, Ayanagar, and Ridge, reported zero precipitation during this period.
Delhi Air Quality and Environmental Conditions
Delhi's air quality has shown notable improvement, currently registering an AQI of 97 in the moderate category. This represents a significant enhancement from previous readings, with PM2.5 levels at 33 µg/m³ and PM10 at 88 µg/m³.
Regional AQI variations across NCR show Gurugram at 68 (satisfactory), Noida at 130 (moderate), Greater Noida at 175 (moderate), and Ghaziabad at 128 (moderate). The improvement is attributed to favorable wind conditions and the absence of major pollution sources.
Yamuna River Status Update
The Yamuna water level has stabilized below the danger mark at 205.22 meters as of Monday morning, providing significant relief after days of flood concerns. The Old Railway Bridge has resumed normal traffic operations following the water level decline.
Flood relief operations have been successful, with most evacuated residents returning to their homes. The river had reached a seasonal high of 207.48 meters on September 5, displacing approximately 10,000 people from low-lying areas.
Extended 15-Day Weather Forecast
The IMD's extended forecast indicates clear to partly cloudy skies for the next seven days, with temperatures gradually increasing. The 7-day outlook shows:
September 11-12: Maximum 34-36°C, Minimum 24-26°C with partly cloudy skies
September 13-14: Generally cloudy conditions with temperatures around 32-34°C
September 15-16: Partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures reaching 32-34°C
Long-term projections suggest temperatures will continue rising through mid-September, potentially reaching 38°C by September 16. Humidity levels are expected to remain between 48-59% with wind speeds varying from 5-13 kmph throughout the forecast period.
The monsoon withdrawal from Delhi-NCR is expected to commence soon, marking the transition to post-monsoon weather conditions with predominantly clear skies and rising temperatures characteristic of October weather patterns.