Delhi Weather Today: Pleasant Morning with Rising Temperatures Ahead

Extended 15-Day Weather Forecast

The IMD's extended forecast indicates clear to partly cloudy skies for the next seven days, with temperatures gradually increasing. The 7-day outlook shows:

September 11-12: Maximum 34-36°C, Minimum 24-26°C with partly cloudy skies

September 13-14: Generally cloudy conditions with temperatures around 32-34°C

September 15-16: Partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures reaching 32-34°C

Long-term projections suggest temperatures will continue rising through mid-September, potentially reaching 38°C by September 16. Humidity levels are expected to remain between 48-59% with wind speeds varying from 5-13 kmph throughout the forecast period.

The monsoon withdrawal from Delhi-NCR is expected to commence soon, marking the transition to post-monsoon weather conditions with predominantly clear skies and rising temperatures characteristic of October weather patterns.